Live broadcast | Haavisto: The goal all along has been that Finland and Sweden move forward together

Until now, Finland’s official line has been to apply for NATO together with Sweden. We are showing Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of Haavisto’s press conference.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) will hold a press conference on Monday at 2 p.m., where he will talk about the situation in Finland’s NATO process. HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast on this occasion.

In recent days, the possibility of Finland applying to NATO without Sweden has come up in the discussion. Finland and Sweden submitted their membership applications at the same time last year, but NATO member Turkey, which is pledging its ratification, has particularly lobbied against Sweden’s membership.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday hinted at the possibility that Turkey could ratify Finland’s membership but not Sweden’s.

Until now, Finland’s official line has been to apply for NATO together with Sweden.

President Sauli Niinistö said in an interview with HS on Monday morning that Finland contacted Turkey right after Erdoğan’s comments.