Live broadcast | Haavisto arrived at the ministerial meeting in Brussels, he will meet with Stoltenberg’s Kaikkonen later

Haavisto is also scheduled to meet Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó during the day.

Outdoor- and defense ministers seek political blessing in Brussels for the ammunition initiative, which the EU High Representative for External Relations Josep Borrell suggested earlier this month at an informal meeting of defense ministers in Stockholm. The purpose would be to ease Ukraine’s shortage of ammunition from the Union member countries’ own stockpiles and acquire ammunition through joint procurement by the member countries, as well as increase the capacity of the defense industry.

Finland’s foreign minister is in Brussels Pekka Haavisto (green) and the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center).

In addition, the two are scheduled to meet with the Secretary General of the Defense Alliance at NATO headquarters in the afternoon Jens Stoltenbergin addition to which Haavisto has planned a one-on-one meeting with, among others, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártón with.

of the EU region the ammunition initiative to be decided by the ministers of foreign and defense aims to get help for Ukraine’s ammunition shortage. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has caused a situation where production has proven to be too low in relation to demand.

One of the problems is that the arms industry should not open new production lines if they do not have an idea of ​​sufficient long-term demand. At Borrell’s initiative, a solution is being sought. Initially, the idea of ​​joint procurement of ammunition came from Estonia.

EU High Representative for External Relations Josep Borrell

It is already clear that even after a possible political agreement, the technical work on the initiative would continue, and there would hardly be any silver bullet from the initiative even after a political agreement.

Defense industry experts interviewed by the Financial Times magazine have raised pointed out that in addition to production lines, there is currently also a shortage of the necessary raw materials. It also affects how quickly it is possible to increase production.