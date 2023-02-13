Live broadcast | Germany’s Baerbock met Haavisto in Finland, press conference about to begin

The German foreign minister will meet both his ministerial colleague Pekka Haavisto and President Sauli Niinistö.

Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Finland on Monday and Tuesday. Finnish Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives for a visit Pekka Haaviston (green) from the invitation.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Baerbock and Haavisto will discuss current foreign and security policy issues, Russia’s illegal attack on Ukraine and Finland’s NATO membership. Discussion topics also include climate and security themes and other bilateral issues.

“I am particularly pleased to have Foreign Minister Baerbock as my guest in Finland. Germany is an important partner for Finland, and we will continue to strengthen our close cooperative relations in foreign and security policy in our discussions,” Haavisto says in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press release.

Baerbock will also meet the president during the visit Sauli Niinistön and visits the rock shelter.

Baerbock has served as Germany’s foreign minister since December 2021. She is the first woman to hold that position in Germany.