Live broadcast | Frost records are breaking in the United States, a state of emergency was declared in New York state

Stateside thousands of flights have been canceled both on Thursday and Friday after a strong winter storm turned many Christmas travel plans upside down. Heavy snowfall, howling winds and biting frost make travel difficult.

According to the AFP news agency, more than 3,500 flights have been canceled since early evening Finnish time. There are flights According to CNN canceled at New York, Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Denver and Boston airports, among others.

More than 2,600 flights were canceled in the United States on Thursday. In addition, there were more than 10,000 flights behind schedule.

Long-distance trains have also been canceled on Friday because of the storm, and there are serious problems with road traffic in many states.

The American Automobile Association estimates that 112.7 million Americans plan to travel more than 50 miles between December 23rd and January 2nd.

According to AFP, about 240 million people, or more than 70 percent of the US population, live in areas where a weather warning was in effect from early Friday evening.

Local time on Thursday the governor of the state of New York Kathy Hochul told to declare a state of emergency in the state, which took effect early Friday morning.

In his tweet, Hochul also talked about restrictions on truck traffic and road closures starting on Friday in the western parts of the state.

“This is going to be a powerful storm, but we will get through this if New Yorkers listen to the warnings, take precautions, and be careful,” Hochul wrote.

President Joe Biden has urged people to heed the warnings of local authorities.

Meteorologists according to the winter storm may bring the coldest Christmas in decades to the United States. According to the weather service, temperatures may drop to 45 degrees Celsius in parts of the country.

News channel CNN’s several frost records have already been broken due to the noise. For example, in the city of Casper in the state of Wyoming, it was about 41 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

