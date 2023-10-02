Live broadcast | Foreign Minister Valtonen visits Kyiv – HS shows a live broadcast of the meeting of EU foreign ministers

EU foreign ministers will participate in an informal ministerial meeting in the capital of Ukraine.

Finland foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) and other EU foreign ministers will meet today, Monday, in Kyiv, where they will participate in an informal meeting of foreign ministers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on this.

responsible for EU external relations Josep Borrell says that it is the first time that representatives of all 27 member states meet outside the EU.

Borrell also stated on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) that the future of the EU is in Ukraine.