Live broadcast | Finland’s military coordination with NATO gets the seal – Niinistö: Finland’s membership is not complete without Sweden

The day is celebrated with the NATO flag at the locations of the Defense Forces. The practical work of military coordination is not over yet.

Finland membership in the military alliance NATO is not complete without Sweden, says the president Sauli Niinistö.

Niinistö repeated the message he said earlier on Monday, when he opened the military coordination of Finland’s NATO membership on Monday in the Presidential Palace.

“For Finland, Sweden’s membership is of primary importance, not only politically, but also militarily,” Niinistö said.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO at the same time, but Sweden has not received approval for its membership from all member countries.

In his speech, Niinistö recounted how fast Finland’s military alignment with NATO has been. Almost 30 years of close cooperation has made it possible, he said. However, according to Niinistö, full integration takes time.

“As an ally, Finland maximizes its own security and its security policy room for maneuver. Finland’s membership strengthens NATO and makes Finland safer,” Niinistö said.

According to Niinistö, NATO has gained Finland a member country that takes its commitments seriously.

Military the joint statement on ending the accession process will be signed in the afternoon at the Presidential Palace, the president Sauli Niinistön at an event hosted by

The declaration is signed by the Commander of the Defense Forces, General Timo Kivinen and the Commander of NATO’s Transformation Command (ACT), Gen Philippe Lavigne.

HS will show the signing ceremony starting at 16:30 and the following media conference live in this story.

Finland applied for NATO membership on May 17 last year, and membership began this spring on April 4. Sweden submitted its application for membership at the same time as Finland, but Sweden’s membership is still awaiting ratification by Turkey and Hungary.

The activities of the Defense Forces have been coordinated with NATO from July 2022, when Finland was invited as an observer member of NATO. During the process, the Finnish Defense Forces have received information from NATO about its activities and support in preparing to participate in them.

Coordination according to the Defense Forces, has been done comprehensively in different industries, for example in the areas of increasing personnel, joint operational and defense planning, training and increasing NATO expertise.

Although the formal phase ends on Monday, the military coordination with NATO will continue for years to come, the Defense Forces says in its press release.

The day is celebrated at the offices of the Defense Forces by raising the NATO flag.