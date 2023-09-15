Friday, September 15, 2023
Live broadcast | Finland bans the entry of Russian cars from midnight today – Foreign Minister Valtonen’s press conference is underway

September 15, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen (KOK) will hold a press conference on the matter today at 1:30 p.m. We will show it live.

Mightily according to the information Finland bans the entry of Russian passenger cars.

EU Commission instructed member countries to act like this earlier in the fall. On Monday Finnish customs announced, that for now Finland will not change its previous interpretation. Customs has investigated the effects of the Commission’s new guidelines on Finland.

The EU Commission’s instructions are binding, which means that Finland must comply with them. It’s not really about new sanctions, but passenger cars have been on the EU’s import ban list for some time.

The car import ban does not apply to cars owned by EU citizens or their immediate family members.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania refused already earlier this week, the import of Russian passenger cars.

According to Yle’s information cars with less than ten people registered in Russia would no longer be able to cross the border. There are some exceptions to the rule. There is no information on when the ban will come into force.

