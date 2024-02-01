Live broadcast | Farmers blocked roads and set fires in Brussels

Farmers demonstrate for, among other things, better wages and taxation.

Taxationfarmers burdened by inflation and cheap imports have protested and blocked main roads with their tractors in Brussels on Thursday, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

According to the police, there are around a thousand tractors and other agricultural machinery. Farmers have protested by, among other things, throwing eggs at the EU Parliament and lighting fires and fireworks near the building.

Farmers are trying to make their voices heard during the EU summit. The purpose of the meeting is to decide, among other things, on the support package for Ukraine.

Security officers dressed in riot gear guard the building where the summit participants are meeting. The situation of farmers is not included in the agenda of the summit, but according to Reuters, it will certainly be discussed at least in connection with it.

Riot police lined up to protect summit participants in Brussels. See also Opinion | Heap

Farmers have already demonstrated for weeks in France, Germany, Spain and Greece, among others.

In France, for example, the government has canceled its plan to reduce agricultural subsidies as a result. The Greek government, on the other hand, has promised to speed up the financial support given to farmers.

Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo said while arriving at the meeting that farmers' problems should be discussed.

“They offer high quality products and we have to make sure they are paid the right price for their products,” De Croo said, according to Reuters.