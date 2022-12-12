Live broadcast | EU’s Roberta Metsola comments on the corruption scandal

The Speaker of the EU Parliament, Roberta Metsola, makes a statement about the corruption scandal that is ravaging the Parliament. HS will broadcast Metsola’s press conference live at 6 p.m.

Greek the authorities have suspended all the vice-presidents of the European Parliament Eva Kailin assets, reports news agency AFP.

The Greek Kaili is suspected of corruption in a large network connected to the European Parliament and apparently to Qatar.

President of the EU Parliament Roberta Metsola on the other hand, announced on Monday that he would give a statement on the ongoing corruption scandal at the beginning of the opening session of Parliament this week. According to Metsola, “the ongoing investigations concern some MEPs and members of the Parliament’s staff”.

HS will show Metsola’s speech live, which was announced to start at 6 p.m.

The deputy speaker of the EU Parliament, Eva Kail, is suspected of corruption.

Belgium the police conducted extensive house searches in Brussels on Friday, when the deputy speaker Kaili was also arrested. The police seized a total of around 500,000–600,000 euros in cash, mobile phones and computers.

The Belgian prosecutor’s office announced on Sunday that four people have been charged in a bribery case. The Prosecutor’s Office did not name the defendants, but Kaili is reportedly one of them.

The freezing of funds also applies to Kaili’s next of kin. The freeze applies to “bank accounts, the contents of safes, companies and other assets,” said the head of Greece’s anti-money laundering agency Haralambos Vourliotis According to AFP.

Read more: Four indicted in corruption investigation – AFP: Indictment at least for Deputy Speaker Kail