Live broadcast | EU leaders gather for preliminary discussions on the EU’s expansion possibilities

Finland is represented at the meeting by Prime Minister Orpo, who has characterized expansion as a geopolitical necessity.

EU countries political leaders will gather on Friday for an informal summit in Granada, Spain. Among other things, the leaders are scheduled to conduct preliminary discussions about the possibility of EU expansion.

Finland is represented at the meeting by the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok), who has described the expansion as a geopolitical necessity.

“If we are not able to give a good enough message to these countries that want to join the EU, at least I personally fear that then they will fall into Russia’s sphere of influence, and that is not a good thing for anyone,” he said on Thursday.

HS will show a live broadcast of the leaders’ arrival from around 9:30.

Already on Thursday, the European political community met in Granada, to which a total of 47 countries had received an invitation.

On Friday the political leaders are supposed to begin to outline the so-called strategic program more broadly. It’s about the fact that the EU elections are approaching and the summits of the political leaders of the member countries, in turn, outline the guidelines of EU policy for other institutions.

In practice, at least the future of Europe’s green transition, the competitiveness of the EU and the important state support policy for Finland, as well as the EU’s trade agreements, partnerships and strengthening of defense should come up.

Among current topics, the EU’s immigration policy in particular is expected to become important.

On Wednesday, the EU countries found a common position on the crisis regulation of the huge immigration package, which regulates the possibilities of deviating from the regulation defined elsewhere in the package. The position in question was the last one open from the package, so the resolution of the situation can be considered historic.

However, getting the package ready for regulation also requires finding a common position in the tripartite negotiations of the European Parliament, member states and the European Commission.