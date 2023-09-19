Live broadcast | Biden is speaking at the UN right now – Live broadcast underway

The broadcast transmitted by HS is simultaneously interpreted in English.

of the UN at the opening of the general assembly, the speeches of the heads of state will begin today. The program includes national speeches from 36 countries, and the General Assembly will be addressed today in New York by, among others, the President of the United States Joe Biden and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

HS will show a live broadcast of the UN General Assembly from New York starting around 15:30. The broadcast is simultaneously interpreted in English.

Biden’s Brazil is expected to be the second speaker at the meeting Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after.

The Turkish president will also be able to vote later Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelenskyi speaks late in the evening Finnish time.

Heads of state the talks will continue until next Tuesday. Finland’s floor is given by the president Sauli Niinistö tomorrow wednesday

The high-level week of the UN General Assembly started yesterday with the Sustainable Development Summit.