Live broadcast | Biden is speaking at the Democratic caucus right now

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2024
in World Europe
Live broadcast | Biden is speaking at the Democratic caucus right now
The Gaza protesters tried to enter the party meeting place. HS shows a live broadcast of the meeting.

Stateside the democrat convention has started in chicago. In his opening remarks, the Democratic presidential candidate, vice president Terrible Harris thanked the president Joe Biden of this life’s work.

“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership and lifetime service to the nation. We are forever grateful to you,” Harris said.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the meeting on Tuesday morning Finnish time. HS shows a live broadcast of the meeting.

Ashley Biden greeted her father, President Joe Biden. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/AFP

President Joe Biden gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/AFP

Before at the beginning of the meeting, a group of Gaza protesters managed to break through the outer riot fence at the Democrats’ party meeting place for a while.

The police who came to the place quickly subdued the protesters. According to a correspondent of the AFP news agency on the spot, a hundred protesters rushed to the riot fence from a larger march of thousands of people.

“The police were immediately there and took over the situation. At no point was the inner fence reached, and there was no threat of intrusion,” said the Chicago police press release.

The police later moved to a park near the meeting place to clear it of protesters.

The party meeting will be held at the home arena of the NBA team Chicago Bulls and the NHL team Chicago Blackhawks.

The party meeting ends on Thursday.

