Live broadcast | Biden and Zelensky are expected to hold press conferences at the G7 meeting

The meeting will be held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. HS shows a live broadcast from the meeting place.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the President of the United States Joe Biden will both hold a press conference in connection with the meeting of the G7 countries in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday.

Biden’s press conference is expected to start after noon Finnish time. Zelenskyi is expected to speak at his own press conference an hour later.

HS shows the live broadcast from the meeting place by the news agency Reuters. There may be interruptions in the transmission.

In their joint document published on Saturday The leaders of the G7 countries focused especially on China and its influence.

The multi-day meeting also decided on a large number of new sanctions concerning Russia. In addition, the leaders drew attention to Russia’s widely criticized decision to place nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil.