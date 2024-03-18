Live broadcast | “Belarus has become Russia's helper” – Valtonen tells about the meeting of foreign ministers

EU foreign ministers will meet on Monday in Brussels.

EU countries foreign ministers have gathered on Monday to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine. Finland is represented by the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook).

The meeting will at least discuss possible new sanctions against Russia and the EU's military support for Ukraine. In addition, the purpose is to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Belarus. The ministers also discuss the US foreign minister remotely by Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleban with.

“Cooperation with the United States is key. I am especially looking forward to a discussion with Foreign Minister Blinken about what the EU and the United States can do together to influence the situation in the Middle East and support Ukraine's defense struggle,” commented Valtonen in the Foreign Ministry's press release published on Friday.

Valtonen is expected to comment on the meeting at a press conference around 6 p.m. HS will broadcast the press conference live.