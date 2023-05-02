Live broadcast at 8:10 | Government negotiations start today

The coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats participate in the government negotiations. HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast from Säätytalo from around 8:10 a.m.

Board negotiations will start today, Tuesday, at Säätytalo in Helsinki.

Forming the government, chairman of the coalition that won the elections Petteri Orpo said last week at the end of his investigations that the negotiations will take place between the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and the Christian Democrats.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast from Säätytalo from around 8:10 a.m.

In practice the program of the future government is formed in the government negotiations. According to Orpo, the biggest challenge is the adjustment of public finances.

“I don’t feel that in those matters where there are differences, we won’t be able to find pragmatic solutions,” Orpo said at his press conference before May Day.

Negotiations start at 9 a.m. with an introductory seminar. The chairmen of all parties are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at the end of the first actual day of negotiations.

Based on the preliminary program of the negotiations, media following the negotiations are scheduled to hold a press conference at the end of each actual day of negotiations.

Orpo has said that the goal is to have a functioning majority government in Finland in June.