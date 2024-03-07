Live broadcast at 4 | Joe Biden's big annual speech is an unofficial campaign opening this time

The speech has been evaluated as the president's unofficial opening of the election campaign.

of the United States president Joe Biden gives the annual State of the Union speech in front of members of Congress in Washington on Friday morning at 4 o'clock Finnish time. HS shows the speech live in this article.

The speech is expected to be of greater importance than usual, because Biden is seeking another term in the presidential election next November.

This one the haze of the primaries on Tuesday dispelled even the last doubts: the Democrat Biden will face the Republican Donald Trump'swho is trying to get back into the White House.

Because of the setting, Biden's speech has been evaluated as an unofficial opening of the election campaign.

Viewers want to see how sharp the 81-year-old Biden seems, because many consider him too old to be president and his memory and his wits have been questioned.

“Great interest is focused, for example, on whether Biden brings up his age himself and how he talks about Trump – or does he talk,” wrote HS's Washington correspondent Elina Väntonen in advance.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, left the White House for the speech venue, the House of Congress.

The Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson were waiting for the start of the speech of the Democratic President Joe Biden in the hall of the House of Representatives of the Congress.

Police officers guarded the US Capitol on Thursday evening.

Read more: Biden delivers a speech with huge stakes – This is what it's all about

Read more: Biden and Trump looked like winners, but big problems are revealed behind the numbers

Read more: HS Met Texans Whose Frustration Was Immediately Clear – Seller's Anxiety Reveals Big Problem For Republicans

Read more: Now we have to change course – Biden has acted in public in a way that only feeds suspicions of stupidity