Live broadcast at 23 | Nasa reveals a silent supersonic plane, flight speed of almost 1,500 kilometers per hour

The development work may later also enable commercial ultrasonic machines.

of the United States the space administration Nasa will reveal on Friday a silent supersonic plane developed under the name X-59. HS will broadcast the event live from Palmdale, California at approximately 11 p.m.

The special feature of the machine is its relative silence. Although the plane flies faster than sound, its flight does not produce a supersonic boom that disturbs residential areas.

An airplane was developed by the American Lockheed Martin. The length of the plane is more than 30 meters and it is designed to fly at a speed of about 1,500 kilometers per hour at an altitude of just under 17 kilometers. The speed of sound in air, on the other hand, is about 1,235 kilometers per hour.

NASA hopes that the X-59 could once again enable commercial flights with supersonic planes. However, the X-59 is only intended as a prototype and is not intended to carry passengers.

The supersonic plane previously known for commercial aviation was the French-British Concorde, whose last flights were flown in 2003. Concorde was able to fly at about 2,200 kilometers per hour at an altitude of about 15 kilometers.