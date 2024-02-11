Live broadcast at 19 | You have until eight to vote – This is how HS follows the election night

The live broadcast will take you into the mood of the election supervisors starting at 7 p.m.

Finns elect a new president today who has led the country for 12 years Sauli Niinistön in place of. They are nominated Alexander Stubb (cook) and Pekka Haavisto (green), who advanced from the first round of the presidential election two weeks ago.

The polling stations open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The first results are available at 8 p.m., when the results of the preliminary votes are announced.

HS follows election day and the progress of the vote count closely.

We report all the twists and turns of the evening moment by moment and analyze them fresh. From HS's results service, you can follow the progress of the vote counting and view the results also at the level of the municipality or voting area.

The live broadcast will take you into the mood of the election supervisors starting at 7 p.m. In a joint broadcast with Ilta-Sanomi, candidates, politicians and supporters are interviewed during an exciting evening.

Ministry of Justice election director Arto Jääskeläinen estimates that almost all advance votes have been counted by 8 p.m. Approximately 46 percent of eligible voters living in Finland have voted in advance.

Jääskeläinen's estimate is that the entire election result would be known around 21–21:30.

The new president will take office on March 1.