Sunday, February 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live broadcast at 19 | You have until eight to vote – This is how HS follows the election night

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Live broadcast at 19 | You have until eight to vote – This is how HS follows the election night

The live broadcast will take you into the mood of the election supervisors starting at 7 p.m.

Finns elect a new president today who has led the country for 12 years Sauli Niinistön in place of. They are nominated Alexander Stubb (cook) and Pekka Haavisto (green), who advanced from the first round of the presidential election two weeks ago.

The polling stations open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The first results are available at 8 p.m., when the results of the preliminary votes are announced.

HS follows election day and the progress of the vote count closely.

We report all the twists and turns of the evening moment by moment and analyze them fresh. From HS's results service, you can follow the progress of the vote counting and view the results also at the level of the municipality or voting area.

The live broadcast will take you into the mood of the election supervisors starting at 7 p.m. In a joint broadcast with Ilta-Sanomi, candidates, politicians and supporters are interviewed during an exciting evening.

See also  Hockey The lion's star guard was isolated - the team leader downloaded a loud text to the Chinese authorities

Ministry of Justice election director Arto Jääskeläinen estimates that almost all advance votes have been counted by 8 p.m. Approximately 46 percent of eligible voters living in Finland have voted in advance.

Jääskeläinen's estimate is that the entire election result would be known around 21–21:30.

The new president will take office on March 1.

#Live #broadcast #vote #election #night

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MPF investigates whether private blood banks throw plasma in landfills

MPF investigates whether private blood banks throw plasma in landfills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result