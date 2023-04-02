Live broadcast at 19 | This is how HS follows the election night: The live broadcast and election monitoring tell about the results, moods and phenomena

The extensive results service for elections, fast news, reliable analyzes and colorful atmospheres can be found on HS’s website. We help the reader both to get information quickly and to understand its meaning.

Today Sunday is the actual election day of the parliamentary elections. Voting has started at 9 am and ends at 8 pm.

HS will closely monitor the results of the parliamentary elections on Sunday evening.

The result of the preliminary votes is scheduled to be published at 8 p.m. After that, HS’s results service will open at HS.fi/vaalitulos.

This year plenty of advance votes have been cast, about 1.7 million. Almost 40 percent of eligible voters have gone to vote in advance.

in the HS results service you can follow the development of the result both at the level of the entire country and by region. You can research whether your own candidate will be elected and how other candidates and parties are doing.

The counting of votes is progressing in such a way that the preliminary election results for the entire country are aimed at being completed by 11 p.m.

Counting of votes the progress as well as the party leaders’ speeches and moods in the election watchdogs will be followed in the joint live broadcast of HS and Ilta-Sanomi starting at 7 p.m.

Our reporters and cameramen are reporting at the election supervisors of all major parties and at the Small Parliament, where the party leaders gather after 8 p.m. We will be interviewing them live throughout the evening.

All the key news can also be found on the election night in HS’s text-based monitoring, which is updated moment by moment.

On our website, we tell and show the joys and sorrows of the evening, and in addition to the chairmen, we interview interesting new MPs. We discuss the phenomena emerging in the elections and analyze what the result means for the future government and the coming years.

The analysis of the result will continue on Monday morning, for example, in HS’s election studio, where we will interview expert guests starting at 7:30.