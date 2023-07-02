Live broadcast at 19 | President Niinistö tells about Biden’s upcoming visit to Finland

The upcoming visit is part of the Nordic-American summit to be held in Helsinki.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA president Joe Biden will visit Finland on July 13.

The office of the President of the Republic informed about the matter on Sunday early evening.

A media meeting will be held at 7 pm in Mäntyniemi, where the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö can be met in connection with the NATO summit and the Nordic-US summit.

