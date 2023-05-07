Live broadcast at 19 | HS’s popular Black Box performance live from the National Theater

During the evening, Helsingin Sanomat journalists tell unique true stories on the stage of the theater. HS offers subscribers the opportunity to watch the show.

Helsinki On Sanomat’s website and app, you can watch the popular Black box show live on Sunday, May 7 at 19:00.

During the presentation, HS editors and photographers tell eight true stories that they have been preparing for a long time and which have not been published in any HS product before.

During the evening, journalists will take the stage of the theater Salla Varpula, Tommi Nieminen, Sami Kero, Summer Ahola, Anu-Elina Lehti, Panu Jansson mixed Laura Kangasluoma. The presentation also includes a mini-documentary made by HS’s Asian correspondent Mari Manninen and a photographer Outi Pyhäranta. The document has been cut Janne Elkki. The presentation is hosted by a reporter Jaakko Lyytinen.

The show lasts about two and a half hours, including intermission.

Alive the topics of the journalism evening are not revealed in advance, because part of the charm of the Black Box is surprise. Viewers are also exposed to topics that they wouldn’t notice in digi-Hesar or a paper magazine.

This spring, the Black Box 19 production has been performed in Tampere, Jyväskylä, Turku and Oulu in addition to Helsinki. The first Black Box was performed at Kansallisteatteri in February 2016. In total, there have been more than 50,000 spectators at the performances.

In the fall of 2023, there will be 20. The black box, which again includes new performers and topics.

The autumn premiere is at the National Theater in Helsinki on November 7. The show will be seen at the National Theater a total of six times and twice in Turku.

Tickets for the autumn Black Box performances are already on sale. He sells tickets Lippu.fi.