Live broadcast at 15:35 | President Stubb holds a press conference in Northern Norway, HS follows moment by moment

Republic president Alexander Stubb makes his first trip abroad today. Stubb visits Northern Norway and gets to know NATO's large Nordic Response 24 military exercise there together with the Prime Minister of Norway By Jonas Gahr Stören with.

Stubb and Störe follow the training in the terrain in Alta and talk with the training teams. They will hold a press conference around 3:35 p.m. After that, Stubb will possibly answer the journalists' questions. HS shows the press conference live and follows it moment by moment.

A total of approximately 20,000 soldiers from 13 different countries participate in the Nordic Response 24 exercise organized in Finland, Sweden and Norway. There are about 4,100 soldiers from Finland.

This is the first time that Finland, as a member of NATO, exercises the joint defense of the alliance's territory.