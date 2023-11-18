Live broadcast at 15 | Elon Musk’s Spacex sends the world’s most powerful launch vehicle into space

A space company Spacex has received permission from the authorities for the second test flight of its large launch vehicle. Spacex’s Starship is the world’s strongest launch vehicle.

The Starship is more than a hundred meters long waiting for the departure permit the end of autumn At the Starbase space base in Texas. It is in the Boca Chica area near the shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

The departure is probably on Saturday. The departure originally planned for Friday was moved during the day. There are no astronauts on board.

The reason for the delay is that parts were replaced in one of the small wings that control the flight of the Starship’s nose.

If the weather is favorable and everything is in order, Starship will lift off on Saturday towards the orbit around the Earth after 3 p.m. It is then seven in the morning in Texas.

The suitable time for departure, i.e. the time window, is Finnish time between 15:00 and 15:20, he says Spacex on their website.

April first test flight ended with the explosion of the launcher. The US aviation authority FAA gave permission for the second test flight on Wednesday.

“The FAA determined that Spacex met the requirements related to flight safety, environmental and other responsibilities,” the FAA announced.

Over the summer, SpaceX changed and fixed more than 60 things that the FAA pointed out. Rocket engines have been developed and the separation of rocket parts has been improved, says the website Space.com.

The lower part of the launch vehicle is called Super Heavy. The upper part is called Starship, which is also the name of the entire rocket.

Both parts can be reused. In this way, flights become significantly cheaper than with disposable rockets.

Starship on its launch pad in Boca Chica on Friday.

Starship the height is 122 meters. This makes it not only the largest, but also the strongest launch vehicle ever built.

It is stronger than the new launch vehicle of the US space administration NASA, which is called the Space Launch System or SLS.

SLS already flew one successful test flight in November 2022. The flight was part of NASA’s Artemis project.

Starship as a whole is also more powerful than NASA’s Saturn V launch vehicle, which was used primarily by the United States during hearings in the Apollo program. It flew from the late 1960s to the early 1970s.

Founder and CEO of Spacex Elon Musk believes that before long, a reusable Starship will take people and cargo in its hold again and again to orbit around the Earth.

The thrust of the rocket is enough even further, all the way to the Moon and Mars.

Starship should be operational and reliable soon, as its leading part is being customized for the Artemis project. It is intended to become a landing craft for the Moon.

The first landing is planned for 2026. Nasa and Spacex already agreed on the matter in April 2021.

On the Starship has already completed one test flight from April, also unmanned.

Air traffic control destroyed the launch vehicle more than three minutes after takeoff. The Starship had then risen to a height of about 39 kilometers.

The goal of the flight was to get the upper part of the Starship thousands of kilometers away in the Pacific Ocean, near Hawaii. There it would have landed in the sea.

However, the Starship encountered several problems shortly after departure. Not all of the launch vehicle’s 33 engines started at launch. It took the power of the launch vehicle.

The launch vehicle also did not detach properly from the 50-meter top. The parts stuck together. Air traffic control decided to blow up the rockets, which were already wobbly towards Earth.

The burning parts of the rockets could have produced a bad effect if they had fallen near a settlement.

Therefore, the parts of the rockets had to be destroyed high above the Gulf of Mexico. The parts burned in the air, spreading parts and fire debris around the Starbase.

The first Starship exploded shortly after launch in April.

In April on departure, the launch vehicle also damaged the Starbase space center.

At launch, the rocket engines burned a crater into the launch pad. Its concrete crumbled and pieces flew into the environment near the Starbase. However, no one was injured.

Now the launch platform has been repaired and strengthened. The base has a reinforced steel plate.

It takes the heat and power of the Super Heavy 33’s powerful Raptor engine.

In addition, water cooling has been built in connection with the steel structures. It dampens the heat produced by the rockets in the first moments of launch.

FAA concluded the investigation of the April flight in early September. At the end of October, the same agency announced that it completed the security review.

The environmental review was completed last. The FAA negotiated with the US Fish and Game authorities prior to the permit.

The environmental review focused on what problems the test flight and the new water cooling of the launch pad could cause for the Starbase and nearby areas.

The region is known in Texas for its natural diversity.

Permission has now been granted for only one flight, the FAA emphasizes.

If the second test flight goes according to plan, the Super Heavy, i.e. the lower part of the launch vehicle, falls into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after takeoff. It will be picked up for examination.

The upper part of the Starship reaches almost the speed of reaching Earth orbit. The Starship is steered into the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. By then, about 1.5 hours have passed since departure.