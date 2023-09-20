Live broadcast at 14:45 | Princess Victoria is visiting Helsinki and Espoo – You might see her here

The Crown Princess visits, for example, Espoo’s Hanasaari and Suomenlinna and the square named after her in Loviisa.

Swedish the crown princess Victoria will visit Finland with his spouse on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the princess is expected to arrive at Espoo’s Hanasaari cultural center at three o’clock. Also the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö presents his greetings at the party organized in Hanasaari, but only via video.

50 years have passed since the signing of the founding treaty of Hanasaari.

Thursday morning the royals visit Suomenlinna at nine o’clock. At eleven they transfer to Hanken University of Economics in the center of Helsinki.

On Thursday afternoon, the destination to visit is the city of Loviisa. Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are scheduled to wave from the balcony of the town hall at about twenty to two. After that, they get to know the old town on foot.

Around 2:20 p.m., the crown princess will participate in the ceremony to name the square Victoria Square in the Kuningattarenranta area.

Before four in the afternoon, the royals’ program also includes the Fazer visitor center in Vantaa.

HS follows the visit on the spot and broadcasts live the visit of the Hanasaari cultural center today, Wednesday, from around 2:45 p.m.

Correction 9/20/2023 at 2:13 p.m.: It was previously written in the article that the royals will visit Suomenlinna and Hanken in Helsinki on Wednesday morning. Visitation will take place on Thursday morning.

Read more: The photo collection shows why Finland is so important to the King of Sweden – “The King looked to Kekkon for a father figure”