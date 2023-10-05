Live broadcast at 14 | Who will win the Nobel Prize for Literature?

The Nobel Prize for Literature will be awarded today in Stockholm.

Who win the Nobel Prize for Literature this year? The Swedish Academy will announce its decision today, Thursday at 2 p.m.

The number one on the pre-favourite list has been the Chinese Can Xuethe second Norwegian Jon Fosse and a Kenyan third Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o.

Last year the Nobel Prize in Literature got french Annie Ernaux and before him born in the Sultanate of Zanzibar, currently living in Britain Abdulrazak Gurnah.

The prize was awarded for the first time in 1901. The winner is decided by the Swedish Academy, which is gradually recovering from the 2018 scandal.

At that time, the Academy was shaken by what was known as the Culture Profile Jean-Claude Arnault regarding rape and harassment charges. In October 2018, Arnault was sentenced to two years in prison for the rape that took place in the fall of 2011.

Arnault’s spouse, a poet Katarina Frostenson had been a member of the Swedish Academy since 1992. Frostenson had leaked information about Nobel winners to Arnault over several years.

In 2018, the Nobel Prize for Literature was not awarded at all, but the 2018 prize was awarded at the same time as the 2019 prize. It was won by a Pole Olga Tokarczukand the 2019 award went to an Austrian Peter Handke.

Not only new members of the Academy have joined the attitude movement, but also, for example, a conference on freedom of speech and democracy organized in the spring of 2023, whose speakers included, among others, the writer Sofi Oksanen. of Dagens Nyheter supplier Björn Wiman regarded the occasion as a significant demonstration of the willingness to change that arose within the Swedish Academy and the transition from an introverted elitism to a more open and responsible direction.

This year, the Nobel Prize is in kroner more than ever, no less than 11 million kroner. However, the value of the krone is currently weak, notes the financial magazine Näringslivet: in both euros and dollars, the prize is just under a million (about 950,000 euros / about 997,000 dollars).