Live broadcast at 13:50 | President Niinistö is visiting Tampere

The President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö meets representatives of the city of Tampere and the Pirkanmaa region and participates in public skating at Sorsapuisto.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö will visit Tampere on Saturday, January 20. HS will show Aamulehti's live broadcast of the visit at 1:50 p.m. and 2:50 p.m.

At the beginning of the visit, President Niinistö will meet representatives of the city of Tampere and the Pirkanmaa region at the Town Hall and discuss with them the current issues of the region. The meeting is hosted by the mayor of Tampere Kalervo Kummola.

In the afternoon, President Niinistö gets to know Tammela's new stadium and participates in public skating organized by the city on the Sorsapuisto artificial ice rink. Public skating starts around 2:50 p.m.

The visit was supposed to be organized already at the beginning of January, but the visit was cancelled After Niinistö fell ill with the flu. Finland's presidential elections will be held next week, so the visit will be one of the last events in which Niinistö will participate as president of the republic.