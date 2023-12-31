Live broadcast at 12:45 | This is how the new year starts in different corners of the world – New Zealand starts live broadcasts with fireworks and a light show

The New Year is greeted with fireworks and light shows around the world.

Year In some parts of the world, 2024 starts Finnish time already today. The first people to celebrate the New Year in the afternoon are the islands of the Pacific Ocean, i.e. Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati.

In the following years, the change of year will be celebrated in the afternoon in New Zealand and Australia.

This one in connection with the article, you can watch live broadcasts of the change of the year from different parts of the world.

The live broadcast from Auckland, New Zealand starts around 12:45 Finnish time. The broadcast from Sydney, Australia starts around 14:45 Finnish time.

In addition, live broadcasts of the change of the year by the Reuters news agency can be seen from at least Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Dubai, Greece, Germany, Great Britain and Brazil. There are also broadcasts from Gaza and Ukraine.

The last year 2024 will be welcomed in Hawaii, USA, where the New Year's celebration starts at noon Finnish time on New Year's Day.

Sydney, Australia:

Taipei, Taiwan:

In the compilation video, the year changes first in Hong Kong, then in Thailand, Dubai, Greece, Germany, Great Britain, Brazil and the United States:

View of Kyiv's Independence Square at the turn of the year:

The year changes in the refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza: