Live broadcast at 12 | Thousands of protesters are expected at Senate Square – This is known from the events of the day of the strike

Political ones strikes stop Finland this week. On Thursday, for example, daycare centers, shops, restaurants and hotels are closed, flights are canceled and mail travels slower than normal. On Friday, the strikes will affect, for example, public transport. You can read a more detailed list of Thursday's strike targets about this thing and a whole week of strikes from here.

The strikers demonstrate in the Senate square

On Thursday, a large demonstration of member unions of SAK and STTK will be organized at Senatintor from 12:00 to 14:00. According to SAK's press release, thousands of strikers are expected there.

With a demonstration, as with large-scale strikes, the prime minister is shown his opinion Petteri Orpon (kok) against the government's working life changes. SAK identifies the reason for the protest as “the government's way of preparing and implementing the weakening and cuts affecting working life and social security without listening to all parties and without caring about the consequences for people.”

Politicians, such as the Minister of Labor, are also expected to attend the meeting Arto Satonen (kok), chairman of Sdp Antti Lindtmanthe chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson and basic Finns Miko Bergbom.

Wellu Mäkinen from Hämeekyrö arrived on Thursday at Senatintor even before the start of the demonstration organized by SAK and STTK. Police negotiators are also present at the market.

A rare strike at Neste's Porvoo refinery

The strike at Neste's Porvoo refinery started at seven in the morning. It is the first time the refinery has gone on strike since 2000, and 700 workers are affected by the strike.

The strike has broad support at the refinery, said the chief shop steward and strike guard Sami Ryynänen for HS in the morning at the main gate of the refinery.

According to Ryynänen, the refinery has a small number of personnel at work for safety reasons, but there will be no production at the plants on Thursday.

The deputy shop steward of the refinery who also acted as a strike watchman Toni Kauhanen said that the morning weather described other moods as well. The morning of the strike started stormy in southern Finland.

“Once [keskustalaisen pääministeri Juha] Sipilan The government's actions were outrageous, but this is completely unheard of now,” Kauhanen told HS.

HS met chief shop steward Sami Ryynänen at the main gate of Neste's Porvoon refinery on Thursday morning.

The S group closed its stores

Some of the Alepa stores in the capital region closed their doors on Thursday, and many other stores have unusual opening hours. Also in Pirkanmaa, the strike closes S-Markets and affects the opening hours of larger stores.

Among others, Etelä-Haaga, Liisankatu, Lehtisaari and Viikin Alepa in Helsinki and Laajalahti and Sello Alepa in Espoo are closed.

Holidays got shorter and longer

Hundreds of flights have been canceled due to Thursday's strikes. Finnair said on Monday that it will cancel most of its flights on Thursday and Friday, because the strikes affect both Finnair's flight operations and the operations of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. There are approximately 550 canceled flights.

The tour operator Tjäreborg flew some of those vacationing in Africa's Cape Verde to Helsinki-Vantaa already on Wednesday evening instead of Thursday afternoon. The flight from Helsinki to Cape Verde was also flown a day early.

A vacationer whose time in Cape Verde was cut short contacted HS and said that he was especially disappointed with the way Tjäreborg communicated the matter to its passengers. There was no information about the effects of the strike before the trip, and customers were not offered an in-depth explanation of the delay in flights.

“It's unfortunate that our customers have had to wait until the very last meters. This is due to the fact that it has been difficult for us to get information about which flights can get to the airport and when,” commented Tjäreborg's country manager Jessica Virtanen.

This is how politicians comment

Prime Minister, chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo described the strikes “excessive and unreasonable”.

According to Orpo, strikes cause large losses to the national economy in a difficult economic situation. According to him, the reforms do not weaken the life of an ordinary wage earner and it is always possible to negotiate the government's legal projects.

Orpo will participate in the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.