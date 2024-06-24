Live broadcast at 12 | The vote of confidence in Rydman and the government will be held today

Live broadcast at 12 o’clock|Rydman gets the trust of the parliament because the governing parties intend to stand behind the trust. Rkp’s Eva Biaudet has said that she cannot vote for Rydman’s confidence.

Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens left an interim question about Rydman's position. In the midterm question of the center, a vote of confidence in the government is taken.

Parliament will vote today, Monday, as well as the Minister of Economy by Wille Rydman (ps) that from the trust of the entire government. The plenary session of the Parliament starts at 12 o’clock and HS will show the event live.

Sdp, Vasemistoliitto and the Greens have filed a joint interim question about Rydman’s position. In the interim question left by the center, the government will be voted on.

Both intermediate questions are related to Rydman’s activities.

Helsingin Sanomat published two years ago the articlein which it was told how Wille Rydman, the MP at the time, used his political position to get in touch with young women and girls.

Rydman filed a criminal complaint for defamation. The prosecutor stated at the beginning of June that the preliminary investigation found no probable grounds to suspect defamation, and did not press charges.

For the opposition parties, this decision by the prosecutor was another incentive to make an interim question. In their opinion, Rydman should have admitted his mistake after that at the latest and not continue to blame the media and women.

Parliament there was a debate last week about the interim question. The discussion confirmed that Rydman enjoys the trust of all government parties.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) leveled the Rydman vote with the confidence of the entire government. According to Orpo, the representatives therefore take a stand on trust in the government’s policy.

“Finland must have a functioning government. Operational capacity is measured by how the government is able to implement decisions, i.e. implement its program,” said Orpo.

For the ruling parties, voting is practically about keeping the government standing. The representative of the coalition Ben Zyskovicz twisted this out of iron wire in the midterm question debate.

“It is completely understandable and clear that if Minister Rydman received a vote of no confidence, the Basic Finns would leave the government. This would mean the resignation of Orpo’s government. Therefore, we vote for the continuation of Orpo’s government,” said Zyskovicz.

However, the situation is not easy for all governing parties. Rkp MP Eva Biaudet has said that he will not vote for Rydman’s confidence.

In the mid-term question debate held last Thursday, there were few MPs from the governing parties present. Rydman received direct support in the debate mainly from basic Finns.

Opposition parties thinks that Rydman has acted in a manner unbecoming of a minister by attacking the media and the women who reported on his behavior.

“Rydman has tried in a serious way to erode trust in the media in order to avoid responsibility for his own activities”, Sdp parliamentary group leader Titti Tuppurainen said last week when the Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance presented their interim questions.

On the other hand, the opposition parties also justify their intermediate questions by the fact that Rydman no longer seems to enjoy the full trust of all government parties. Prime Minister Orpo said earlier in June that Rydman could not work in the coalition’s ministerial group. Rydman was previously a parliament member of the coalition.

The opposition has taken this line of Orpo.

The leader of the center’s parliamentary group, Antti Kurvinen, said in the interim question debate that the government cannot have “class B ministers” who enjoy less trust.

“In politics, you either have trust or you don’t. There is no such thing as easy trust,” said Kurvinen.