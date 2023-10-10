Live broadcast at 12 | The Parliament’s tighter-than-usual budget autumn begins – about a month less time than usual for processing

According to the chairman of the Treasury Committee, Markus Lohe (Central), the budget authority of the parliament is “quite formal” as long as there are majority governments in Finland.

Parliament will start a week-long referral debate on next year’s state budget on Tuesday.

HS will show the debate starting at 12 o’clock as a live broadcast. The discussion begins with the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) in the first speech.

Discussions, especially about budget cuts and savings, have taken place throughout the summer and autumn, as the main lines were already clear in the government program. Now MPs have more details at their disposal.

At the same time, the opposition parties will receive material, on the basis of which they will start making their own alternative budgets. They will also be discussed in the plenary session, but only on November 29.

In addition to the cuts, a big topic of discussion in the hall will be the fact that the government will still have to take on a lot of debt next year.

“ “We’re barely a month behind.”

Budget presentation will now come to parliament later than usual, which is due to protracted government negotiations.

“We are almost a month behind the normal schedule,” says the chairman of the Finance Committee Markus Lohi (center).

Budget in this week’s discussion, we will go through each branch of government in detail, and the responsible minister will always be present.

The schedule change means a tight autumn in the parliamentary committees. With these prospects, the finance committee should have the budget processed and the report written by December 12 at the latest.

It is influenced by the Finance Committee’s committee counsel Mari Nuutilan including how the budget laws are processed. In addition to the budget proposal, the government issues many separate bills related to the budget, which must be ready before the budget itself can be approved. Some of these laws will also receive a statement from the Constitutional Law Committee.

The budget is approved in the parliament in the last session week before the Christmas break.

Budget receives thorough consideration in parliament, but the power of MPs over its content is limited. A large part of the expenses are statutory, and the governing parties make sure that there are no major changes in other expenses either.

“As long as we have a majority government, the budget authority of the parliament is quite formal. It is implemented according to the letter of the law, but it is formal and not factual”, says Markus Lohi.

At the end of the year, the government issues a proposal to supplement the budget, which usually has a few tens of millions of euros of extra money for the parliament to distribute to various purposes. This distribution of money is based on the agreement of the governing parties, which will be negotiated by the members of the finance committee this year Timo Heinonen (cook), Ville Vähämäki (ps), Otto Andersson (r) and Peter Ostman (kd).

These spending increases are called “Christmas gift money”.

Chairman Lohi is not negotiating the Christmas gift money because he is from the opposition party. It is a rare situation, because almost always the prime minister’s party has wanted to lead the Finance Committee. In this term, the coalition first secured the leadership position of the Constitutional Law Committee for itself.

Members of Parliament can also make budget initiatives during this and next week, which are their proposals for spending increases or decreases. Many of them typically concern the renovation of road sections in different parts of Finland.

Initiatives are the parliamentary right of the representatives, but they lead nowhere. The initiatives go through the finance committee to the parliament’s vote, where they are systematically defeated. Markus Lohi recalls that sometimes one initiative passed in the vote, but in the end it also failed when it came again to be examined by the finance committee.

Last year, representatives made 472 budget initiatives. It is a moderate number compared to the peak year of 2006, when representatives came up with more than 1,500 initiatives.