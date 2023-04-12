Live broadcast at 12 | The new parliament will elect its presidium today

The speech will be chaired by the age speaker, i.e. the oldest member of the current parliament, MP Kimmo Kiljunen (sd).

Parliamentary the board will be elected today at the plenary session starting at 12 o’clock, which is the first of the newly elected parliament.

Among other things, the Speaker of the Parliament grants speeches and answers in plenary sessions, makes motions for voting and decides on the final order of consideration of matters.

The chairmanship consists of the chairman and the vice-chairmen. The Bureau is elected in elections.

Served as Speaker of the Parliament in the Diet 2022 Matti Vanhanen (center), as first vice-president Antti Rinne (sd) and as second deputy speaker Juho Eerola (p.s.).

The Speaker’s Council consists of the Speaker of the Parliament, the Deputy Speakers and the chairmen of the committees. The duties of the Speaker’s Council are focused on the plenary session of the parliament, the parliament on the website let’s tell.

Among other things, the Council gives instructions on the procedures to be followed in plenary sessions, approves plenary session plans and decides on leave of absence for plenary session work.

In accordance with established practice, the speaker’s gavel is usually given to the representative of the second largest government party. At this stage, however, the new government has not yet been formed, and the representative of the largest party is usually chosen as the speaker immediately after the elections for the duration of the government negotiations. The chairman is now the chairman of the strong coalition Petteri Orpo.