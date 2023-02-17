Live broadcast at 12 | The Foreign Affairs Committee reports on its report on NATO membership

The report is expected to answer, among other things, whether NATO membership will be accepted in the Finnish parliament already during this election period.

Parliamentary The Foreign Affairs Committee is holding a press conference today on its report on Finland’s NATO membership. HS will show the news conference live at 12 o’clock.

The report is expected to respond, among other things, to whether Finland’s NATO membership should be approved by the parliament already during this election period, even if Turkey or Hungary do not have time to ratify Finland’s membership before then.

The approval of NATO membership is decided in the plenary session of the parliament. However, Finland can only become a member of the military alliance when Turkey and Hungary have also ratified the membership.

Like In Finland’s NATO membership process until now, as well as in the report of the Foreign Affairs Committee, consensus has been sought.

The parliamentary groups of the Coalition, the Sdp, the center and the Greens have signaled that they think Finland’s NATO process can be completed even before the parliamentary elections in April.

The Left Alliance and Rkp, on the other hand, have said that they are ready to adapt to the position of the majority. The parliamentary group of fundamental Finns is the chairman of the foreign affairs committee Jussi Halla-ahon included the mandate to seek consensus in the Foreign Affairs Committee and agree to it.

Halla-aho announced last Friday that the foreign affairs committee already has a consensus on the schedule.

Thing has also been closely coordinated with Finland at the same time as Sweden, which applied for NATO membership.

Last Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee discussed the countries’ NATO membership processes with the Swedish Foreign Affairs Committee.