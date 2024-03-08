German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is touring the Nordic countries. On Friday, it's Helsinki's turn.

Germany's Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius is the Finnish Defense Minister in Helsinki on Friday Antti Häkkänen (cook) as a guest.

The ministers will speak at a joint press conference at the Ministry of Defense at 10:20 a.m. HS shows the press conference live in this story.

It has been reported in advance that Pistorius will familiarize himself with Finnish overall security during his visit to Finland. In Helsinki, Pistorius will visit, for example, Merihaa civil protection facilities and the Kaarti Jääkärirykment in Santahamina.

Pistorius has also visited other Nordic countries this week.

In Sweden, Pistorius and the Swedish Minister of Defense Paul Jonson signed a letter of intent on deepening the countries' defense cooperation.

According to Jonson, the participation of both countries in NATO enables wider opportunities for cooperation, especially in security cooperation in the Baltic Sea region.

In Sweden, Pistorius visited the Defense Force's Conscription and Evaluation Office.

Pistorius in Norway was there In the Nordic Response exercise. Also in connection with the visit to Norway, it was said that the countries' security and defense policy cooperation will deepen.

Pistorius The Nordic tour has been speculated to join Germany's recent discussion on the possible return of compulsory military service. Pistorius has said outright that abolishing conscription was a mistake.

Germany waived general conscription in 2011. Since then, national defense has been based on volunteers and professional soldiers.

Germany is possibly interested in looking at a model for new military service from the Nordic countries, and especially from Sweden, which decided on the limited return of conscription in 2017.