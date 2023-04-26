Live broadcast at 10 | The police are advising the thousands of victims of the Vastaamo case

The police promise to tell the victims important information about the progress of the process and the schedule.

Central Criminal Police organizes a press conference on Wednesday morning, the subject of which is the progress of the preliminary investigation and legal process related to the Psychotherapy Center Vastaamo regarding the interested parties, i.e. the victims of the data breach.

You can follow the press conference starting around 10 a.m. via the video broadcast in this article.

The police’s key message to victims is that they should file a crime report and fill out an electronic statement form by the end of May in order to stay involved in the criminal process, if they haven’t done so before.

The police are going to tell you how the preliminary investigation process is progressing. The prosecutor also opens his own part.

The event can also be watched afterwards as a recording from the Central Criminal Police’s YouTube channel.

The reception desk the data breach was revealed in the fall of 2020, when thousands of customers’ sensitive data began to appear on the dark web. There are at least 23,000 people who have filed a criminal complaint.

Suspect of data breach Julius Kivimäki25, was captured at the end of February based on a total of eight suspected crimes. Among them were attempted aggravated extortion, extortion, aggravated data breach and aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life.

The case’s preliminary investigation is ongoing.

Kivimäki was missing from the Finnish authorities abroad for a long time. He was arrested by the French police from an apartment near Paris in February on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

Last Vastaamo’s former CEO in a separate trial held at the Helsinki District Court last week Ville Tapio was convicted of a data protection offence to a three-month suspended prison sentence.

The lawsuit was about the processing of customers’ personal data and data security, and it was related to the fact that the sensitive data of tens of thousands of Vastaamo’s customers was leaked into outside hands.

According to the court, Tapio was guilty of a data protection crime because he did not implement the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation regarding the encryption and pseudonymization of the personal data processed at Vastamo.