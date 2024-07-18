Thursday, July 18, 2024
Live broadcast at 10 | The line-up will decide whether Ursula von der Leyen will continue as president of the Commission – HS will follow moment by moment

July 18, 2024
Live broadcast at 10 | The line-up will decide whether Ursula von der Leyen will continue as president of the Commission – HS will follow moment by moment
On Thursday morning, Ursula von der Leyen will give a speech in Strasbourg that will ultimately decide whether the European Parliament supports her appointment as Commission President.

New Today, the European Parliament will vote on the candidate for the president of the Commission of Ursula von der Leyenwho will give a keynote speech to the parliament at 10 o’clock.

Group discipline is not liked in the Parliament, and the vote is organized as a closed ticket vote. In order to please the motley crowd of the European Parliament, von der Leyen has to place his words carefully and balance well between conflicting expectations.

The parliamentary vote starts at 14:00 Finnish time, and the results will be announced at 15:45.

HS shows the speech and vote live, and follows the events moment by moment.

