Live broadcast at 10 | The line-up will decide whether Ursula von der Leyen will continue as president of the Commission – HS will follow moment by moment

On Thursday morning, Ursula von der Leyen will give a speech in Strasbourg that will ultimately decide whether the European Parliament supports her appointment as Commission President.

Group discipline is not liked in the Parliament, and the vote is organized as a closed ticket vote. In order to please the motley crowd of the European Parliament, von der Leyen has to place his words carefully and balance well between conflicting expectations.

The parliamentary vote starts at 14:00 Finnish time, and the results will be announced at 15:45.

