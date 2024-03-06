Live broadcast at 10 | New strike notices are expected from the unions – they can be as long as four days

SAK's member unions will report on new industrial action on Wednesday morning. According to HS, long political strikes are expected in the coming weeks.

Finland the central trade union organization SAK and its member unions will announce new industrial action on Wednesday morning.

The unions have organized several political strikes to protest Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's labor market policy and cuts made or planned for social security.

The press conference starts at 10 a.m., and HS will show Ilta-Sanomie's live broadcast from the SAK office. According to the organization, the chairman is there to talk about the “future labor market activities”. Jarkko Eloranta and the chairman of Teollisuusliitto Riku Aaltochairman of JHL, the association of public and welfare sectors Håkan Ekströmchairman of the AKT union of car and transport workers Ismo Kokko and chairman of Sähköliitto Sauli Väntti.

of HS according to the information unions would organize political strikes in mid-March, which according to preliminary information will be stronger than until now.

The strikes fall on weeks 11 and 12 and may last up to four days. So far, most strikes have lasted one or two days.

SAK's Jarkko Eloranta did not agree to comment on the labor dispute at all on Tuesday.