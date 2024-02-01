Sunday, February 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live broadcast at 10 | Hungary's Orbán is testing the patience of others as EU leaders gather

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Live broadcast at 10 | Hungary's Orbán is testing the patience of others as EU leaders gather

If Ukraine's long-term financing remains stuck, the member states' ability to put Hungary on hold will be put to the test.

EU countries political leaders are poised to wrangle again over long-term financing for Ukraine as they gather for a summit of political leaders in Brussels. The majority of EU countries currently interpret the situation as blackmail, in which the aid of 50 billion euros to Ukraine is used as an intermediary.

This is already the second act of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and in mediation between other EU countries. In December, Orbán placed himself behind the EU's next enlargement steps, but later in the same meeting blocked the member states' unanimous support for Ukraine.

If Hungary once again blocks the decision to support Ukraine, many countries are already ready to take away the country's right to vote in the EU. Other means of pressure are also being sought.

See also  The number of newly built apartments in Germany has increased minimally

Read more: Relations between Hungary and the EU threaten to escalate in an unprecedented way

Finland is represented at the meeting by the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook). HS will show the EU leaders' arrivals live from 10 o'clock.

#Live #broadcast #Hungary39s #Orbán #testing #patience #leaders #gather

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mohammed bin Rashid: We have set incentives for work teams that reduce their procedures

Mohammed bin Rashid: We have set incentives for work teams that reduce their procedures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result