If Ukraine's long-term financing remains stuck, the member states' ability to put Hungary on hold will be put to the test.

EU countries political leaders are poised to wrangle again over long-term financing for Ukraine as they gather for a summit of political leaders in Brussels. The majority of EU countries currently interpret the situation as blackmail, in which the aid of 50 billion euros to Ukraine is used as an intermediary.

This is already the second act of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and in mediation between other EU countries. In December, Orbán placed himself behind the EU's next enlargement steps, but later in the same meeting blocked the member states' unanimous support for Ukraine.

If Hungary once again blocks the decision to support Ukraine, many countries are already ready to take away the country's right to vote in the EU. Other means of pressure are also being sought.

Finland is represented at the meeting by the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook). HS will show the EU leaders' arrivals live from 10 o'clock.