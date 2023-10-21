Live broadcast around 9:10 a.m. | The new express tram starts operating in Espoo – HS jumps on board the first train

From Saturday, the express train runs between Keilaniemi in Espoo and Itäkeskus in Helsinki.

On Saturday morning twenty past nine, a historic moment is experienced when the first official express tram service departs from Otaniemi. HS is on board the first tram shift. You can follow the live broadcast of the opening from around nine o’clock.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) will organize an opening party on Saturday in Espoo’s Otaniemi at Aalto University.

From Saturday since 2015, express tram line 15 operates between Keilaniemi and Itäkeskus at 12-minute intervals. In addition to the tram line, there is also bus line 550 running between Itäkeskus and Keilaniemi. The bus routes will be extended until there are enough cars for the tram line. The actual service interval of the light rail line is supposed to be about six minutes.

The tram has 34 stops in the Espoo and Helsinki area. There are stops at Leppävaara, Huopalahti and Oulunkylä train stations, among others.