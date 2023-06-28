Live broadcast around 8:30 | The center meets to decide whether it will support the continuation of Junnila, who joked about far-right issues, as a minister

If the majority of the parliament decides that Junnila does not enjoy the trust of the parliament, she will have to resign. In addition to the Greens, at least the Sdp and the Left Alliance are behind the motion of no confidence. It will be voted on on Wednesday.

Opposition party the center will decide on wednesday morning whether it will support the economy minister for his “jokes” on nazi topics Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) continuation in the board.

The opposition party, the Greens presented on Tuesday Distrust for Junnila. Parliament is scheduled to vote on the matter on Wednesday. Parliament will also vote on the confidence of the whole government on Wednesday.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The (kok) board was appointed just over a week ago on June 20. Soon after, Junnilan became public far right references. This regretted them on Thursday.

If the majority of the parliament would decide that Junnila does not enjoy the trust of the parliament, she will have to resign. In addition to the Greens, at least the Sdp and the Left Alliance are behind the motion of no confidence. They have a total of 67 representatives in the 200-seat parliament.

In order for Junnila to resign, the entire opposition – i.e. the center as well – would have to vote for no confidence, and in addition several votes from the ranks of the government would also be required.

During the government negotiations, there was a lot to reconcile, especially in the positions of the Rkp and basic Finns. Some of Rkp’s politicians decided leave the party after it went to government with basic Finns.

Rkp MP Eva Biaudet didn’t want to say how he plans to vote on Tuesday night.

“Of course, we hope that the matter will be resolved somehow. It’s serious, Biaudet said to Ilta-Sanom.

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra on Tuesday accused the opposition’s motion of no confidence on Twitter as an attempt to “smoke” Junnila out of the government. According to him, bad and inappropriate humor is not a “ground for smoking”.

Junnila’s election number in the 2019 parliamentary elections was 88. This refers to the Heil Hitler greeting in far-right circles. According to Yle, Junnila joked about her election number at the parliamentary election-themed “tupa night” of Raisio’s basic Finnish local association this year.

“This 88, of course, refers to the two letters H, which we don’t talk about anymore,” Junnila said.

In the 2015 parliamentary elections, Junnila’s campaign slogan was “Kaasua”. In addition, Junnila has saved the image of the campaign ad in question on her website under the name “kaasutus.jpg”.

In 2019, Junnila gave a memorial speech at the event of the far-right Nationalist Coalition. The event was organized to commemorate the terrorist attack in Turku.

“Over the years, I have tended to play in a way that now, in retrospect, seems silly and childish. I have acted wrongly, and I regret my actions,” Junnila wrote on Facebook on Thursday.