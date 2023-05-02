Live broadcast around 8 | The transfer of the Manta statue begins

The bronze statue, beloved by the people of Helsinki, will be moved to safety from Kauppatori for at least a year due to renovation. HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of Manta’s transfer.

Havis Amanda the fountain with its bronze sculptures and its surroundings will undergo a full renovation after May Day.

The repair will start on Tuesday morning. The fountain’s female figure and sea lions will be removed and transferred to a conservator for processing. HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast from the location from around 8 o’clock.

Ville Vallgren’s designed and completed in 1908, the fountain has had a hard time, especially as a climbing place during various folk festivals. The salty and windy sea climate have also worn away the surface of the sculpture.

Thoroughly the aim of the repair is to repair cracks and holes in the bronze, patina the statue, correct the tilt of the sculpture and strengthen the structure of the pedestal of the female figure.

The statue’s water basin and foundations will also be renovated, and the depressions in the square’s surface will be repaired.

The square will be fenced off as a construction site. According to the preliminary estimate, the work will last until August 2024. The duration of the repair will be affected by the structures found underground and possible archaeological finds.