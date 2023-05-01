Monday, May 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live broadcast around 8.45 | What does May Day look like on Helsinki’s Ullanlinnanmäki? HS is going along

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Live broadcast around 8.45 | What does May Day look like on Helsinki’s Ullanlinnanmäki? HS is going along

City|Live broadcast around 8:45

On Monday morning, Helsingin Sanomat’s reporter and cameraman join the revelers on Helsinki’s Ullanlinnanmäki, where May Day is celebrated in traditional ways.

Ullanlinnanmäki Finland’s largest picnic is traditionally held in Kaivopuisto in Helsinki on the morning of May Day, and Helsingin Sanomat is going with it.

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers are expected there. The weather forecast promises fairly cool weather, but the sun may shine.

The live broadcast from Helsinki’s Ullanlinnanmäki starts around nine.

The May Day morning will be opened by the Ylioppiskunta singers. The traditional Male Choir starts its performance a little after nine.

This May Day, the choir will be exceptionally led by its choir director emeritus Matti Hyökkibecause the choir director Pasi Hökki and part of the choir is performing in Japan. But quality is not compromised, is older Attack promised.

The performance by the student union singers opens Franz Abt a cappella Summer morning (Wake up, the bread is already singing). The program also includes serenades, graduation songs and “sophisticated” drinking songs.

See also  Ice hockey | Sport's Miro Nalli's fall on the ice shocked Helsinki: "He wondered what really happened here"

During HS’s hour-long live show, you can also hear the moods of the party crowd.

#Live #broadcast #Day #Helsinkis #Ullanlinnanmäki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Established at work. Some reflections on May Day

Established at work. Some reflections on May Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result