Live broadcast around 7 pm | Trump urges Republicans to unite behind McCarthy – fourth vote in Congress today

Former US President Donald Trump urged rebellious Republicans to vote for Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday. The call could turn the tide of the fourth round of voting.

On Tuesday, the chairman of the House of Representatives voted for the Republicans the right wing exceptionally turned against the top candidate of their party. Twenty Republicans refused to line up behind McCarthy in three rounds of voting. The number of rebels was higher than expected.

None of the candidates managed to get the necessary number of votes for the election, and a similar drama has not been witnessed in the House of Representatives for a hundred years.

The former president’s call has the potential to change the direction of the fourth round of voting, as most of McCarthy’s opponents are Trump supporters. The fourth round of voting is scheduled to start on Wednesday around 19:00 Finnish time.

“Republicans, don’t turn a great victory into a humiliating defeat,” Trump wrote on social media.

“Kevin McCarthy is going to do a good job, maybe even a really good job – just watch!”

On Tuesday, Trump had still remained silent about the events.

Tuesday McCarthy said he was ready to continue voting until victory, although he admitted it could take days.

Voting can be continued until one of the candidates gets enough votes.

of the United States the lower house of the congress, i.e. the house of representatives, cannot start its activities until the chairman is elected.

The office of Speaker of the House of Representatives is the third highest office in the US administration, right after the President and Vice President.

Democrats are giving way to the position of chairman Nancy Pelosi.