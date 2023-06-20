Live broadcast around 20:00 | The United States Coast Guard tells about the search for the ship that went missing during the Titanic dive

There is a rush to find the submarine, because the people inside will run out of oxygen within a couple of days.

Tourists On Tuesday, the search for the miniature submarine that carried the Titanic to the wreck and disappeared on the way was expanded in the Atlantic also below the surface. According to the US Coast Guard, a ship carrying remote-controlled underwater vessels that can be used for searches arrived in the search area.

Coast Guard representative of John Mauger by Tuesday, surface vessels and aircraft had been searched for the miniature submarine in an area of ​​approximately 13,000 square kilometers.

The Coast Guard will talk about the situation at a press conference starting around 8 p.m. HS will show it live.

by OceanGate Expeditions the submarine disappeared on Sunday a couple of hours after starting the dive. There are five people in the submarine.

There is a rush to find the miniature submarine, because the people inside will run out of oxygen within a couple of days.

The wreck of the Titanic lies on the seabed at a depth of 3,800 meters.

The Titanic sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic. The ship took about 1,500 people with it into the depths. Only about 700 of the passengers were saved.