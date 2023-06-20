Tuesday, June 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live broadcast around 20:00 | The United States Coast Guard tells about the search for the ship that went missing during the Titanic dive

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Live broadcast around 20:00 | The United States Coast Guard tells about the search for the ship that went missing during the Titanic dive

Foreign countries|Live broadcast around 8 p.m

There is a rush to find the submarine, because the people inside will run out of oxygen within a couple of days.

Tourists On Tuesday, the search for the miniature submarine that carried the Titanic to the wreck and disappeared on the way was expanded in the Atlantic also below the surface. According to the US Coast Guard, a ship carrying remote-controlled underwater vessels that can be used for searches arrived in the search area.

Coast Guard representative of John Mauger by Tuesday, surface vessels and aircraft had been searched for the miniature submarine in an area of ​​approximately 13,000 square kilometers.

The Coast Guard will talk about the situation at a press conference starting around 8 p.m. HS will show it live.

by OceanGate Expeditions the submarine disappeared on Sunday a couple of hours after starting the dive. There are five people in the submarine.

There is a rush to find the miniature submarine, because the people inside will run out of oxygen within a couple of days.

See also  Helsinki | General: Mayor Vartiainen flashes a separate law to open the Helsinki Hall

The wreck of the Titanic lies on the seabed at a depth of 3,800 meters.

The Titanic sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic. The ship took about 1,500 people with it into the depths. Only about 700 of the passengers were saved.

#Live #broadcast #United #States #Coast #Guard #tells #search #ship #missing #Titanic #dive

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Economy – Flying cars steal the spotlight at the world’s largest aeronautical fair

Economy - Flying cars steal the spotlight at the world's largest aeronautical fair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result