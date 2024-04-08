Live broadcast around 19:30 | A rare sight in the sky: HS shows a total solar eclipse

HS will broadcast a rare solar eclipse live from North America on Monday night. In the United States it can be seen in 15 states and in Canada in five provinces.

In part The United States, Mexico and Canada will see a rare phenomenon today when the Moon completely covers the Sun.

The path of the total solar eclipse begins in Mexico, continues across the United States from the southwest to the northeast, and ends in Canada. The blackout lasts from less than a minute to a few minutes, depending on the location.

The solar eclipse starts at 19:30 Finnish time, and it is at its most complete at 20:45. HS will show a live broadcast of the solar eclipse on Monday night. The broadcast is scheduled to start around 19:30. Below you can also follow the live broadcast of the solar eclipse starting at 19:45 as seen through the telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA.

Pacific in the coastal town of Mazatlán in Mexico, they were already preparing for a rare solar eclipse over the weekend and the large number of tourists who came to see it, reports news agency Reuters.

The hotels were filled with guests and the astronomical event was advertised on posters in different parts of the city.

Stateside the solar eclipse can be seen in as many as 15 states and five provinces in Canada.

The National Weather Service of the United States has predicted cloudy weather for Monday in some of the country's cities that are along the path of the solar eclipse. The cloudy weather has raised concerns, as there is fear that the eclipse will be covered by clouds or rain.

The heaviest cloud cover is probably in Texas, says, among other things British newspaper The Guardian referring to the forecast given by the weather service.

In Texas, the total solar eclipse is estimated to be visible around 1:27 p.m. local time, i.e. 9:27 p.m. Finnish time. From there, it is scheduled to move along the route towards the northeast during the next few hours.

The nearly 200-kilometer-wide eclipse area passes over the cities of Dallas, Indianapolis, and Buffalo in the United States, among others.

Cities in the path of the total solar eclipse are prepared for crowds of visitors and traffic jams. For example Burlington, Vermont many hotels in the city have been sold out for months.

For a hotel room between Sunday and Monday, up to 600-700 dollars, or about 550-650 euros per night, have been requested.

of the United States the space administration Nasa estimates that almost 32 million people live in the path where the total solar eclipse can be witnessed on Monday.

The last time the United States saw a total solar eclipse was in 2017. After Monday's solar eclipse, the next one won't happen until 2044.