Live broadcast around 14.45 | India’s Chandrayaan-3, in turn, is trying to land near the Moon’s south pole

of India Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will try to land on the surface of the Moon today, Wednesday.

If everything goes well, the lander’s feet will softly touch the surface of the Moon at 15:04 Finnish time. HS will show the live broadcast of the news agency Reuters from around 14:45.

In this way, India would become the fourth country to get its equipment to the Moon intact.

It is not easy to take the device to the moon intact. The statistics prove it.

Since 1976, only China has succeeded in doing so, and three more times in a row.

Most recently, the Russian radio station Luna 25 failed last weekend.

Chandrayaan-3 trying to land in the area between the two craters, Manzius U and Boguslawsky M.

The area is located at approximately 70 degrees south latitude and 35 degrees east longitude. The region is close to the geographic south pole of the Moon.

Both of the craters are 21 kilometers in diameter.

The lander has flexibility, says the Indian space agency Isro. One condition for landing is that the slope of the site is less than ten degrees, and there are no large boulders in the area.

If the place is tilted, the surface must tilt towards the Moon’s equator.

The probe has a lander called Vikram and a small rover named Pragyan. One of Chandrayaan 3’s goals is to find water ice in the orbiting South Pole region.

Water was found for the first time in 2008 – it was found by the equipment of Chandrayaan 1, the Indian satellite orbiting the moon at that time. Water ice would be useful in future hearings.

Of course, you can get drinking water from it, but the oxygen and hydrogen separated from the water also provide fuel for rockets.

Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14 on a Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center, located in southeast India.

It proceeded to the Moon along a long flight path. Now the Chandrayaan-3 lander and its rover have already detached from the thruster. It remained orbiting the Moon at an altitude of over one hundred kilometers.

Former head of ISRO, India’s space agency K. Sivan calls the final stage of the descent “15 minutes of terror”.

This is what he stated already in 2019, when the previous Indian lander Chandrayaan-2 failed.

Read more: Luna 25, which was aiming for the South Pole of the Moon, was already the fourth lander to be destroyed – next it is India’s turn to try

Read more: The destruction of the Luna 25 probe underlines how Putin is ruining his country

Correction at 13:15: Corrected estimated time of landing, not 15:34 but half an hour earlier 15:04.