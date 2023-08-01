Live broadcast around 12:30 | The Prime Minister of Sweden holds a press conference on the country’s security situation – HS follows

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described Sweden as being in the most serious security situation since World War II.

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson will hold a press conference on Tuesday about the security situation in Sweden.

At the event starting at 12:30 Finnish time, Kristersson and the Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer according to preliminary information, intend to inform about measures aimed at protecting Swedish citizens.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Kristersson described Sweden as being in the most serious security situation since the Second World War.

During the summer, relations between Sweden and Muslim countries have been in crisis because of the Korans burned in Sweden. Last Monday, two protesters desecrated and burned pages of the Koran in the center of Stockholm.

Monday evening the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) expressed its disappointment with the reactions of Sweden and Denmark to the recent Koran burnings.

Secretary General of the OIC Elevator Brahim Taha urged both countries to prevent the desecration of the Quran.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström messaged late Monday night For the news of the Swedish Broadcasting Corporationthat Sweden has a desire to cooperate closely with the OIC.

“The government has very clearly dismissed the Islamophobic acts that individual people have committed during demonstrations in Sweden. Right now, the Ministry of Justice is conducting a legal analysis of the situation and also of the public order law,” Billström wrote in his text message.

Swedish and Denmark’s foreign ministers have discussed closely in recent days the actions that countries could take to react to the Koran burnings.

The incidents have created a crisis between Sweden and Muslim countries. Especially in Iraq, the reactions have been violent. For example, in Baghdad, protesters set fire to the Swedish embassy.

Last week, the Swedish security police Säpo said that the security situation in Sweden had weakened because of the Koran burnings. The threat of a terrorist attack on Sweden has increased, and the Swedish government has intensified the security measures of the authorities.

Evening newspaper of Expressen’s data according to the police are now carrying heavier weapons because of the threat of a terrorist attack.