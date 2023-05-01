Live broadcast around 11:30 a.m. | HS shows Saariko, Halla-aho and Marini’s May Day speeches

Marin gives his last May Day speech as chairman of Sdp.

Politicians will give May Day speeches all over Finland on Monday. Helsingin Sanomat follows the speeches in this article.

The chairman of the center is shown live Annika SaarikonMP for Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon and chairman of the Sdp Sanna Marini speeches.

Saarikko will speak on the Facebook broadcast at around 11:30 a.m. Marin will speak at the Helsinki workers’ May Day celebration at Kansalaistor at 12:30 p.m. Halla-aho, on the other hand, will give his speech at the basic Finns’ May Day event in Helsinki’s Snellmaninaukio at around 12 o’clock.

The core duo of the government negotiations starting on Tuesday, ie the chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo and chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra are not giving May Day speeches this year.

Politicians heading towards the opposition are expected to send greetings to Säätytalo’s negotiators in their speeches.