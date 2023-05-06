Live broadcast around 11 | Cows can graze in Viiki

It’s been a long time since you can see the happy Kirmailu of the cows on site at Viikki’s research farm.

HS shows live broadcast, when the cows of the University of Helsinki’s Viikki research farm are let out to the summer pasture in the morning. You can follow the broadcast in this article from around 11 o’clock. The descent to the pasture starts at 11:15.

It’s been a long time since you can see the happy Kirmailu of the cows on site at Viikki’s research farm. The corona pandemic canceled the traditional event for several years.

In addition to cows, in the area you can learn about the work of sniffer dogs and get dog food tastings, says the University of Helsinki.