Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Live broadcast | Air alert in Kiev: Orpo is scheduled to hold a press conference in the evening

August 23, 2023
Petteri Orpo is visiting Kyiv.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) is visiting the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. On Wednesday, Orpo met, among others, the president to Volodymyr Zelensky and laid a Finnish wreath on the memorial wall of dead Ukrainian soldiers.

In addition, Orpo told about Finland’s 18th military aid package to Ukraine during his visit. According to Orpo, the package includes heavy weapons and ammunition.

At 5 p.m., an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and the staff of the Finnish embassy has moved to a bomb shelter.

Orpo is scheduled to hold a press conference at the embassy in Kyiv around 6 p.m., but due to the air raid warning, the event may be postponed. HS will show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the press conference, which can be followed via the link in this article.

