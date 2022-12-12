Live broadcast | A snowstorm is approaching Helsinki: Train services were canceled – outdoor activities should be avoided

Air passengers are asked to arrive at Helsinki-Vantaa in good time, but to be prepared for delays.

Snowfall and strong winds are warned to make it difficult for all kinds of movement in Uusimaa on Monday evening.

HS monitors the weather situation in the moment-by-moment monitoring shown at the bottom of this article and shows a live broadcast from Sanomatalo’s roof camera in the center of Helsinki.

Train traffic will be reduced from Monday afternoon in the capital region. In long-distance and freight transport, traffic is not reduced in advance.

The rescue service of the city of Helsinki warns of bad driving weather, heavy snowfall and gusty winds. The rescue service also urges you to avoid unnecessary movement outdoors.

I predict it can snow so much that only one of the three runways at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport can be kept open from time to time. The challenge is especially frost and strong wind, because of which it is not possible to spread anti-slip agents on the runways, the airport company Finavia informs.

In difficult weather conditions, air traffic control may have to limit the number of incoming and outgoing flights.

“We ask passengers to arrive at the airport on time and be prepared for delays and for the fact that flights can be directed to land at alternate airports,” Finavia says.

Winter weather is prevailing at European airports as well. During snowfalls, they may have to close the runways or they can only be kept open temporarily.

Western Uusimaa the police point out in the bulletinthat it is important for motorists to reduce their driving speed to suit the weather. The return to Uusimaa has been awaited heavy snowball.

According to the police, overtaking should now be avoided and special attention should be paid to safety intervals.

